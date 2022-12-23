Osun Govt Asks Oyetola, Others To Return Vehicles Worth N2.9bn

Osun State Government has asked former governor Gboyega Oyetola and other appointees in the past administration to return government vehicles worth over N2.9 billion.

The government issued the directive to Oyetola, his wife, Kafayat Oyetola and other former appointees through its Assets Recovery Panel.

According to the Chairman of the Asset Recovery Committee, Dr Bashiru Salami, due diligence has been conducted and the committee has concluded that the affected past officials should return government vehicles in their possession.

“This is the first batch of vehicles to be retrieved. We will soon come up with the second batch. All affected officials should return the vehicles in their possession immediately to avoid coercive procedures for recovery of state assets,” a statement by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s media aide, Olawale Rasheed, quoted Salami as saying.

“In the list of affected officials, Governor Oyetola alone has 11 vehicles ranging from Lexus Jeep, Toyota Prado jeeps and assorted models of costly vehicles. The wife, Mrs Kafayat also has in her possession several brands of government vehicles which were taken away against provisions of the law.

“The former Deputy Governor has more than seven government vehicles in his custody contrary to the provisions of the law.”

Other former officials listed include the immediate past Special Adviser on Security, former Chief Details, former Personal Assistant to the Governor, former Special Assistants to the Governor, former Senior Special Assistants, former Special Advisers, former local government caretaker chairmen and members, former board chairmen and members, former Chief of Staff, former Deputy Chief of Staff, former Deputy Governor, former Secretary to the State Government, former commissioners among others.