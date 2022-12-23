Gov Bello Advises Niger Community To Reinstate Ousted Chief Imam

Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State has advised the people of Ja’agi community of Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) to reinstate the ousted Chief Imam, Isah Liman.

He said the evidence against the Chief Imam was not strong enough for his removal by the late Village Head, Hassan Kolo.

The governor gave the directive during a meeting with the community leaders at Government House Minna, alleging that the ousted Chief Imam is competent and knowledgeable as attested by the villagers. He, however, urged Liman to be respectful to the council and authority.

Bello further directed the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso to as a matter of urgency direct the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, to appoint a new Village Head for Ja’agi who will in turn take the necessary steps.

The deputy governor further confirmed that he knows the embattled Chief Imam to be a good Islamic preacher who is competent and knowledgeable enough to lead congregations.

However, the villagers disclosed that the Etsu Nupe had earlier declared that the reasons given by the late Village Head were baseless and urged them to seek forgiveness and reinstatement which he eventually turned down.

The meeting by the governor and his deputy with the Ja’agi community people led to the signing of a peace accord after reaching resolutions to ensure peace and tranquility following the land dispute.