You Can’t Cajole Me To Accept Polygamy, May Replies Yul Edochie

Wife of actor Yul Edochie, May, has insisted that she can’t be cajoled into accepting polygamy, which she says goes against her beliefs, faith, and values.

May’s reiteration of rejecting polygamy is a direct reply to the public apology her husband recently tendered to her over his decision to marry a second wife.

Yul, who in April announced that he and fellow actor, Judy Austin, were married and had a son together, had on Wednesday took to his Instagram page to pen a long apology to his first wife, May for that action.

Saying that he had apologised to May many times, the actor again appealed to his first wife for forgiveness and assured her that his action wasn’t to replace her.

But reacting to the apology in an Instagram post on Friday night, May said she cannot hate the father of her children, but insisted she can’t accept what was never bargained.

She wrote, “I strongly believe that mistakes are a major part of human existence. It is our response to these errors that count. In other words, forgiveness is one thing, and righting a wrong is another.

“FORGIVENESS is the highest, most beautiful form of love for me. There is no love without forgiveness, and there is no forgiveness without love. Hence, my ability to forgive the mistakes of the past, present, and future with respect to the issue on ground is in the interest of my mental health and inner peace.

“I decided to stick to love…Hate is too great a burden to bear. I am still very much incapable of HATING anyone, let alone the father of my children. The fact remains that anyone can choose to practice POLYGAMY, but can’t be impelled to accept what was never bargained for.

“To reaffirm my stands, I will not be CAJOLED into accepting polygamy, which goes against my beliefs, faith, and values.

I will not be NUMBERED in a home that we started building with love, faith, tears, hopes, and prayers in a CATHOLIC marriage of 18 years following a long term premarital relationship.

“This is also a passionate appeal to put an END to the constant “show” on the social media space where our kids are growing into unless it is absolutely necessary. Let’s prevent our lovely children from all the incessant drama series that might take a toll on them directly or indirectly amongst their peers.

“May GOD in His infinite mercy and compassion guide us all in the right direction.

“Merry Christmas in advance everyone!”