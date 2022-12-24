INFINIX Sponsors #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge Winner To Egypt

With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are & what they stand for and that’s what they set out to achieve when they called for entries for the #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge.

With the launch of the Infinix Note 11 in 2021, the brand challenged its users to dare to play big in their respective fields and a social media challenge tagged #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge promised a ₦500,000 cash prize for the winner.

Samson Omotosho’s participation in the #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge, which played a vital part in helping him reach career milestones in skating, made the Note series from Infinix an even larger deal than usual.

How it all started

Samson Omotosho, known as @iamsupatosh on Instagram, amongst others jumped on the #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge and showed his best skating moves. At the end of the campaign, he emerged as the overall winner with the most creative video and highest votes. Infinix awarded him with a ₦500,000 cash prize, brand promotion and a radio tour sponsored by them.

The smartphone brand also went ahead to support Samson Omotosho to win several gold medals in competitions around the country. Most recently, Infinix sponsored him to the World Skate Africa Games in Cairo, Egypt where he emerged as the Second Best In Africa. Thanking infinix for their kindness, @Supatosh wrote on instagram;

…to the main Sponsors of my trip and welfare @infinixnigeria they made this trip a successful one, I am proud I didn’t fail you guys 🙏,

Coming in second motivates me to do better next time.

Thanks to everyone who has been supportive 🙏 Team Nigeria🇳🇬 🥈in free jump @ The 2nd Africa skate games Cairo Egypt 2022

Samson with the support of Infinix was also the only Nigerian in the 49th edition of the Cotonou Skating Open Challenge that was held in May where he won a silver medal in free jump.

Infinix also worked with him to create a commercial for the brand which was paid for and he had the opportunity to express his passion and acquired skills in his skating career. Samson continues to live his dream of roller skating thanks to a big push from Infinix following his success in the #PlayBigWithInfinixNote11Challenge.

Meanwhile, Infinix is not done just yet as there are still plans in place for further sponsorships of the athlete and others like him in the future.

