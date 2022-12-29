JUST IN: Police Commission Approves Suspension Of Cop Over Raheem’s Killing 

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi over the killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspension of the cop is with “immediate effect”.

Vandi, who was attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in the Ajah area of Lagos, had on Christmas Day shot at the victim.

The cop and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a Christmas Day church service.

Raheem, it was gathered, was shot when the car she was on tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, condemned the killing of the lawyer, recommended the suspension of the prime suspect and his immediate prosecution even as the Nigerian Bar Association has demanded N5bn damages for the family of the victim and immediate justice on the matter.

The killing of Raheem has attracted outrage with many Nigerians including top presidential candidates for 2023 calling for police reforms. Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has also condemned the murder of the lawyer.

Read full statement by the PSC: