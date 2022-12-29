Advertisement
JUST IN: Police Commission Approves Suspension Of Cop Over Raheem’s Killing
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi over the killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.
The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Thursday, said the suspension of the cop is with “immediate effect”.
Vandi, who was attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in the Ajah area of Lagos, had on Christmas Day shot at the victim.
The cop and his team were said to have tried to stop Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a Christmas Day church service.
Raheem, it was gathered, was shot when the car she was on tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead.
The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, condemned the killing of the lawyer, recommended the suspension of the prime suspect and his immediate prosecution even as the Nigerian Bar Association has demanded N5bn damages for the family of the victim and immediate justice on the matter.
The killing of Raheem has attracted outrage with many Nigerians including top presidential candidates for 2023 calling for police reforms. Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has also condemned the murder of the lawyer.
Read full statement by the PSC:
POLICE SERVICE COMMISSION
PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS UNIT
PRESS RELEASE
PSC APPROVES SUSPENSION OF ASP DRAMBI VANDI OVER DEATH OF FEMALE LAWYER
The Police Service Commission has approved the suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, AP/no 134901, who allegedly shot and killed a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas day in Aja area of Lagos State with immediate effect.
The Commission also directed that the final investigation into the matter is concluded to enable the Commission take further necessary action.
The Commission in a letter to the Inspector General of Police signed by the acting Chairman Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd CFR stated that the Commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.
The letter titled “Re-Request of Suspension from Duty: AP/ NO 134901 ASP DRAMBI Vandi ” with reference No. AP 134901/fs/FHQ/ABJ/9 was dated 28th December 2022.
The commission had earlier condemned the unprovoked killing of the lawyer and had demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. The Commission also called from proper training of Police personnel on weapon management.
Ikechukwu Ani
Head Press and Public Relations
Thursday, December, 29th 2022