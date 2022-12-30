Buhari Reappoints Mojisola Adeyeye As NAFDAC Director General 

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Mojisola Adeyeye as the Director-General (DG) of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

“President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) has reappointed the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, for a second tenure of five years,” a Friday statement by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs Abubakar Jimoh read.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha (CFR), conveyed the approval of the President to Prof. Adeyeye whose tenure renewal took effect from 1st December 2022.

“The Director-General’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years, especially the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.

“Prof. Adeyeye who officially assumed duty today (Friday) was received by some staff at the Corporate Headquarters in Abuja. She will be unfolding her plans for the second tenure after the holidays.”

NAFDAC had in November confirmed the expiration of Adeyeye’s tenure as the agency’s DG and appointed Monica Eimunjeze to fill the vacancy in an acting capacity.