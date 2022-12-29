‘The World Will Never Forget Him’: Buhari Mourns Pele

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned Brazil football legend Pele, describing him as one whom the world will never forget for his contributions to the game.

Pele died on Thursday at 82 after a battle with colon cancer, the family said.

The development has triggered an outpour of condolences with President Buhari joining the long list of world leaders and footballers mourning the legendary Brazilian.

READ ALSO: Eagles’ W/Cup Heartbreak And Seven Biggest Moments In Nigeria Sports For 2022

“May he rest in peace. He led a good life and made a huge contribution to the development of global football in particular and world sport in general,” Buhari said in his tribute according to a statement by presidential aide Garba Shehu.

“He had an enormous generosity of spirit and humility despite his greatness as a footballer and sportsman. He also built bridges across nations, races and even religions. He was a UN Ambassador of goodwill. Pele is gone but the world will never forget him. RIP.”

Read the full statement below: