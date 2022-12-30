LP Going Nowhere, Don’t Waste Your Votes, Okowa Tells Obi’s Supporters

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ifeanyi Okowa has dismissed the chances of the Labour Party (LP) in next year’s presidential election.

He spoke in Aboh when he led the Delta State PDP campaign train to Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of Delta State.

“We all know that the candidate of APC is not good enough to be our president. Also, we know that Labour Party is not going anywhere and we need to sweet talk the party supporters not to waste their votes,” the Delta State governor said on Friday.

The former lawmaker urged PDP supporters to prevail on members of the LP to return to the party so as not to make it easier for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to retain power next year.

Governor Okowa also said only God can determine Nigeria’s next president despite the party’s rancour with the PDP G-5 led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“God has said that we the PDP will win this election. Many things may be happening now and people may be asking ‘What about the G-5 governors?'” he said.

“These governors are our brothers; everybody is important. But what God has said will happen, nobody can change it. So even if some of them decide to support APC, some will still remain with us because there will be division among them.

“The real truth is that I have strong political eyes and I have observed that no matter what they do, PDP will win the forthcoming election, by the grace of God.

“It is only the power of God that can help us to win. So, no matter what the G-5 said that they would work with APC or any other party, we will win.”