PHOTOS: Happy New Year… How The World Ushered In 2023

The world’s eight billion people have begun ushering in 2023 and bidding farewell to a turbulent 12 months marked by war in Europe, stinging price rises, Lionel Messi’s World Cup glory and the deaths of Queen Elizabeth, Pele and former pope Benedict.
Here are some of the first moments of the New Year and how they were celebrated across the globe:
Fireworks explode over the Acropolis during New Year celebrations in Athens, early on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP)
Revellers watch a fireworks show during New Year celebrations in Karachi on early January 1, 2023. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)
Fireworks light up the sky over Rizal Park in Manila to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
Bystanders look on as fireworks light up the sky for New Year celebrations over Taipei 101 in Taipei on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jameson WU / AFP)
Revellers watch a fireworks and laser show as they celebrate the New Year next to Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on January 1, 2023. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP)
This photograph taken on January 1, 2023 shows a fireworks show over Wat Arun Buddhist temple on the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok. (Photo by Jack TAYLOR / AFP)
This aerial photo taken on December 31, 2022, shows fireworks lighting up the sky over the Xiyou World theme park ahead of the new year in Huaian, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. (Photo by STR / AFP)
Revellers fly balloons during a New Year celebration in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on January 1, 2023. (Photo by STR / AFP)
This photograph taken on January 1, 2023, shows fireworks in the sky next to the lit-up Lotus Tower during New Year celebrations in Colombo. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Revellers attend New Year celebrations next to the Selamat Datang (Welcome) Monument at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta on January 1, 2023. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
This photograph taken on January 1, 2023 shows fireworks over the Selamat Datang (Welcome) Monument during New Year celebrations at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
New Year’s Eve fireworks light the landmark Burj Khalifa tower at midnight in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on December 31, 2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP)
This photograph taken December 31, 2022 shows the Musical fountain’s lights during New Year celebrations at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
People attend a light and drone show to celebrate the New Year in Al Wathba, near Abu Dhabi on December 31, 2022, during the Sheikh Zayed Festival. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Fireworks light the sky during a light and drone show to celebrate the New Year in Al Wathba, near Abu Dhabi on December 31, 2022, during the Sheikh Zayed Festival. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
People look at fireworks launching from the building of Old Mutual Tower to celebrate the new year in Nairobi on January 1, 2023. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP)
Fireworks light up the sky as people react while they celebrate after counting down to the new year at Miracle Center Cathedral in Kampala, Uganda, on January 1, 2023. (Photo by BADRU KATUMBA / AFP)
A photo shows fireworks at the former blast furnace Phoenix-West in Dortmund, western Germany, on December 31, 2022, to welcome the new year. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)
Fireworks explode at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees during New Year celebrations in Paris, early on January 1, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
New Year’s Eve fireworks light up the sky over the Sydney Opera House (L) and Harbour Bridge during the fireworks display in Sydney on January 1, 2023. (DAVID GRAY / AFP)
Fireworks light up the sky over Jones Bridge in Manila, Philippines to celebrate during New Year celebrations on January 1, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
People celebrate after midnight during a countdown event to mark the New Year at the Bosingak pavilion in central Seoul on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Fireworks explode next to the Arc de Triomphe, at the Avenue des Champs-Elysees during New Year celebrations in Paris, early on January 1, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Hundreds of tourists and citizens attend a water and laser show to celebrate the New Year 2023 on the main square in Graz, Austria, on December 31, 2022. (Photo by ERWIN SCHERIAU / APA / AFP)
A couple kisses as fireworks are shot as part of celebrations for the New Year in downtown Rome, with the ancient Colosseum in the background, on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Fireworks explode over Berlin’s landmark the Brandenburg Gate during a New Year’s light and music show before midnight to welcome the year 2023, on January 1, 2023. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)