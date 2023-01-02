Jonathan, Aisha Yesufu, 12 Other Nigerians Make 100 Most Reputable Africans List

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; and human rights advocate Aisha Yesufu are among 14 Nigerians named among the ‘100 Most Reputable Africans’ of 2023.

A global reputation firm, Reputation Poll International (RPI), on Monday, released the list which features individuals from diverse sectors, including Governance/Leadership, Entertainment, Human rights/Advocacy, Education, and Business.

“Reputation Poll is a research-based, global performance-management consulting company,” a statement on the firm’s website reads. “Reputation Poll set to become a Global Brand in reputation ratings focused on creating and executing credible opinion on personalities, organisations and brands across multiple industries.”

The recognised Nigerians include Economist and Financial Manager, Arunma Oteh; Director of Economy Trade & Investment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi; Founder and Chairman of the Coscharis Group, Cosmas Maduka; Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory Ltd, Dauda Lawal.

The list also named Founder and General Overseer at Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCW), Bishop David Oyedepo; 21st Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; International Development Professional, Olaniyi Olatunji Nelson; and Senior Pastor, The Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche.

Others are Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande; Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury, Wally Adeyemo; General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM), WF Kumuyi (Pastor).

According to the company, the selection criteria are integrity, visibility, and impact.

“During the announcement of the list, Ms. Beldina Auma, the Co-Chairperson of the Review and Audit Committee, as well as the Chair Emeritus of the World Bank Group-IMF African Society, President of SCIP-International, said the organisation is dedicated to recognizing people, groups, and businesses who continually improve lives in Africa and around the world,” the firm said.