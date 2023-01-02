Nigeria In ‘Dire Need’ Of Obi, LP Asks Other Statesmen To Join Obasanjo

The Labour Party (LP), on Monday, welcomed the endorsement of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, in a six-page open letter addressed to the Nigerian youth in particular, described Obi as his mentee, saying the former Anambra State governor has an edge in the February 25 election.

“One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost,” the former president wrote on New Year’s Day.

“In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. He has a young and able running mate with a clean track record of achievement both in public and private life.”

The Chief Spokesperson, LP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Yunusa Tanko, who made a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, stated that by virtue of his experience, the former president is equipped to know and assess “virtually everybody” he has had dealings with.

“I want to use him (Obasanjo) as a point of contact to all of our statesmen. Nigeria is in dire need of a solution and he has proferred one.

“He should call all of his colleagues to join hands with him so that they can tell these other people that Nigeria needs stronger, more viable leader in Peter Gregory Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed,” he said.

According to Tanko, even at a distance, Obasanjo can easily measure a person’s capacity and strength and what they have done over the years.

“He looked at the track record of Obi in Anambra State in a micro situation. In terms of security, he scored. In terms of infrastructure, he scored high. In terms of accountability, he scored high.

“In terms of compassion to the people, he scored high – from his own assessment as a former leader which he used as a yardstick,” he said.