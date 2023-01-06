2023: Get Your PVCs, Peter Obi Appeals To Nigerians

Peter Obi has appealed to Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 elections.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) made the call on Friday.

“Let me appeal to Nigerians to endeavour to collect your PVC. The collection ends on the 22nd of January 2023,” the former Anambra governor said in a video tweet on his handle.

“This election is a critical and existential election for Nigerians and all of us must endeavour to vote, elders and youth alike.”

Decentralised Collection

Decentralised Collection

His comment came hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said voters can now collect their PVCs at the ward levels.

“The Commission also resolved to devolve PVC collection to the 8,809 Registration Areas/Wards from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023,” INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye said in a Thursday statement.

“The devolution of PVC collection to the wards commences tomorrow 6th January 2023, and all validly registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to seize the opportunity of the devolution to the wards to do so.

“After the 15th of January 2023, the exercise will revert to the Local Government Offices of the Commission until the 22nd of January 2023. All eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays.”