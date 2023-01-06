Kebbi Boat Mishap: Buhari Condoles With Victims’ Families

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Government and people of Kebbi State over the loss of several lives, owing to the capsizing of a boat conveying farmers.

At least 10 persons had died on Wednesday after a boat carrying more than 100 women and children broke apart on a river in Kebbi.

Buhari condoled with the families who lost loved ones in the accident, while calling for more prayers for the rescued persons still undergoing medical examinations and treatment.

The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commended the efforts of rescue workers who searched for days for the missing persons.

He further urged stakeholders to pay more attention to proper regulation of transportation by boats, especially in rural areas.

READ ALSO: Borno Is 90% Safe, Zulum Assures Voters

According to a local official in Kebbi, the vessel ferrying passengers returning from a farm on the River Niger broke in half as it approached Samanaji village in Koko-Besse district.

It had been overloaded with passengers “beyond its capacity,” the political administrator of the district, Yahaya Bello Koko, said.

“The 10 missing are presumed to have drowned, considering the long hours they have spent in the river.”

More than 80 passengers were rescued, he added.