I Have Mental, Physical Fitness To Restore Nigeria’s Glory – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has appealed to Nigerians not to hand over the affairs of a sick country to a president who is not physically or mentally fit.

Obi, who campaigned in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Saturday, told residents of the state that he is mentally and physically fit to restore the lost glory of Nigeria.

He advised Nigerians to interrogate the antecedents of anyone who seeks their votes in the elections next month.

At the Freedom Park in Osogbo, venue of the rally, Obi urged his supporters to get their Permanent Voter Cards and vote out the old establishment that has destroyed the country.

My dear wife and I arrived at the venue of the town hall meeting themed, ‘Women for a new Nigeria’ in Osogbo, Osun State.-PO pic.twitter.com/vpDztJzWjf — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) January 7, 2023

The former Anambra State governor attended a townhall with members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress. The candidate also met with youth and women groups where his wife, Margaret advised women and youths to prioritise future gains over immediate profit in their choice of candidate on February 25.

The Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed also said the Obi-Datti administration will use economic, legal, and diplomatic strategies to address the of N77trn debt incurred by the the current administration while stating that the wave of endorsements for their joint ticket is just the beginning.