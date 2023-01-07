Presidential Election: Get Your PVCs Ready, Adeboye Urges Nigerians

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has urged Nigerians to ignore all manner of prophecies in circulation predicting the outcome of the February 25, 2023 presidential election in the West African country.

The octogenarian Pentecostal preacher, instead, advised Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ready to vote for their preferred candidate in the forthcoming election.

Adeboye spoke on Friday night at the RCCG monthly Holy Ghost Service themed ‘Wonderful’ held at the church’s international headquarters along the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to him, anybody prophesying that a particular candidate will win the race for Aso Rock’s top job and succeed the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is deceiving Nigerians.

“Anyone who is prophesying now (that) this is the fellow who will win is deceiving you,” Adeboye told his congregation on Friday night.

“You know why? Daddy (God) has not spoken yet; He hasn’t said anything… For one reason or the other, He has been very quiet on this one.”

The cleric said he won’t tell Nigerians a lie about whom to vote for when God has not revealed anyone to him.

On what to do in preparation for the forthcoming election, Adeboye said, “Get your PVCs ready. If He (God) doesn’t say anything, when it is time to vote, vote as the Spirit of God will direct you. If He tells me, well, I may tell you or I may not.”

‘How Critics Sent EFCC To Probe Me’

Furthermore, Adeboye said his detractors sent the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after him when he owned a private jet some years back.

The RCCG general overseer explained that he got his jet to aid his ministerial works and mobility across continents and nations where RCCG has parishes.

He said the “noise” that followed his private jet ownership was tremendous and he became a bit disturbed but God assured him and told him to ignore his critics.

“Years ago, when the Almighty God provided us with a jet, there was a lot of noise; people were criticising me right, left and centre,” he narrated. “They sent EFCC to come and probe me: ‘where did he get the money to buy a jet, etc.’

“The noise was much. Then one day, I was flying because I didn’t buy a jet for pleasure; the work has expanded to a level that there is no way I can do it by commercial travelling. If you want to travel by commercial, you have to wait for their timetable. If I have to wait for their timetable, I won’t be able to do what God wants me to do.

READ ALSO: 2023 Elections: Borno Is 90% Safe, Zulum Assures Voters

“The noise was great and I was becoming a bit disturbed. Then one day, I was flying during the day far above the cloud. I felt the Holy Spirit say, ‘Look out of the window’ and I looked out of the window and saw a rainbow.

“Normally, a rainbow is an arc but this rainbow I saw was a complete circle and it was extremely big. I looked down into the centre of the rainbow and saw the shape of a plane. It looked as if the rainbow was moving, always keeping the rainbow in the middle.

“And the Lord said to me; ‘Son, the shadow you see is the shadow of this your plane. I have you surrounded. He said to me; ‘Don’t answer them, I have you surrounded.’”