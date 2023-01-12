Train Attack: 13 Persons Still In Captivity, Says Edo Govt 

The Edo State Government says efforts are still ongoing to rescue the remaining victims of Saturday’s attack at a train station in the Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

The Edo State Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare disclosed this while giving an update of the attack on Wednesday.

According to him, 20 persons were kidnapped and not 31, adding that while seven persons have been rescued, 13 persons remain in the den of their abductors.

He said, “From intelligence, we have discovered that the kidnappers actually made away with 13 hostages, not 31 as previously thought. This is from intelligence made available to us now.

“They must have taken 20, seven were rescued and the balance is 13 with them. The operation is still ongoing and we are confident that very soon, the ordeal of these innocent citizens will come to an end.”

He explained that the job of securing lives and property is in the hands of the Federal Government, noting that there’s a limit to abilities of the local security network.

Nehikhare, however, said the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration will do all it can to protect live and assets in the state and as well as support security agencies in the safe returns of those kidnapped at the train station.