Police Kill Four Bandits, Arrest Seven Suspects In Niger State

The Niger State Police Command says it has neutralised four gunmen in separate operations against suspected bandits and kidnappers in the state.
A statement by the Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun on Friday said seven others were also arrested on vandalism and armed robbery claims.
Abiodun stated that a distress call was received on January 12th around 11:55 pm from Maje village via Nasko Magama Local Government Area (LGA) where several suspected armed bandits were making efforts to invade a residence in the village.
When the suspects’ sighted police tactical teams deployed from Nasko Division, they were reportedly engaged in a gun duel, leading to the neutralisation of one bandit while his AK-49 rifle was recovered from the scene. Others, however, escaped into the forest with bullet injuries.
Also, on January 8th around 12:30 pm, the police acted on a tip-off that some suspected armed bandits who had kidnapped a driver a few days before along Kuka-Babanna Road, New-Bussa Borgu LGA arranged to collect ransom for the release of the driver.
Joint tactical teams of police, military, and local vigilantes were said to have been mobilised and trailed the suspects to a nearby forest where the bandits were engaged in a gun battle during which three hoodlums were neutralised and scores of others escaped with gunshot injuries.
One pump action rifle with four cartridges and two single-barrel guns were recovered.
In another incident on January 9th, around 2:30 am, the police received information from Duma village via Lavun LGA that about four men trespassed into a communication mast site, vandalised, and stole five inverter batteries belonging to the communication organisation.
On receipt of the information, policemen attached to Enagi Division mobilised to the scene and arrested the four suspects who confessed to the crime and claimed that they were invited by a yet-to-be-identified person.
Meanwhile, information from the VIO computerised office, Suleja on January 17th around 2:30 am revealed that about 12 hoodlums armed with different dangerous weapons attacked and robbed the office.
Some of the items stolen were said to include laptops, handsets, car batteries, and money, while the suspects reportedly had the intention of stealing a Mikano power generator therein.
The police arrested three suspects in connection with the robbery. During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to the crime and revealed the names of the alleged accomplices.
See the full statement below:
FOUR (4) ARMED BANDITS NEUTRALIZED/THREE (3) RIFLES RECOVERED IN NIGER STATE
Niger State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that, as the clearance operation against banditry, kidnapping and other crime is deepened in the State, it is important to reiterate that on 12/1/2023 at about 2355hrs, a distress call was received from Maje village via Nasko Magama LGA that some suspected armed bandits were making efforts to invade a residence in the village.
Police tactical teams attached to Nasko Division were immediately mobilized to the Area and on sighting the Police teams, the hoodlums opened fire at the teams and a gun duel ensued, as a result of this, one of the bandits was neutralized and his AK-49 rifle was recovered from the scene, while others escaped into the forest with bullet injuries.
However, the teams are still on the trail of the hoodlums for possible arrest of other survivors.
Earlier on 08/01/2023 at about 1430hrs, acting on a tip-off that some suspected armed bandits who had kidnapped a driver few days ago along Kuka-Babanna road, New-Bussa Borgu LGA arranged to collect ransom for the release of the driver.
Consequently, joint tactical teams of Police, Military and local vigilantes mobilized and trailed the hoodlums to a nearby forest where the bandits were engaged in a gun battle.
Fortunately, three among the hoodlums were neutralized while scores of them escaped with gunshot injuries. However, one pump action rifle with four cartridges and two single barrel guns were recovered.
The victim (driver) was rescued unhurt and he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical assessment and examination, while further effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.
Similarly, on 31/12/2022 at about 0930hrs, following a tip-off that some armed bandits were sighted at Wawa forest reserve, New-Bussa.
Police tactical teams were drafted to the forest and on sighting the teams; the bandits took to their heels and abandoned one type-06 rifle without magazine at the scene.
The rifle was recovered, meanwhile the clearance operation continues which will be sustained with a view to ensure that a lasting peace is restored in the state.
FOUR SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR VANDALIZATION OF COMMUNICATION MAST/THEFT OF INVERTER BATTERIES
On 9/1/2023 at about 0230hrs, information was received from Duma village via Lavun LGA that, about four men trespassed into a communication mast site, vandalized and stole five inverter batteries belonging to the communication organization.
On receipt of the information, Policemen attached to Enagi Division mobilized to the scene and arrested the following suspects
-Monday Chukwuemeka 44yrs ‘m’ of Lekki-Ilesha, Lagos
-Ikechukwu Fidelis 30yrs ‘m’ of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos
-Anthony Ele Anthony 29yrs ‘m’ of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos
-Mika Sunday 35yrs ‘m’ of Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos
Suspects confessed to the crime and claimed that they were invited by a yet to be identified person. They further confessed that items stolen are to be disposed in Lagos, as they specialized in such vandalization in which they vandalized a similar infrastructure in the year 2022 along Benin-Asaba express road, Delta State.
However, investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate. Exhibits recovered from the suspects are:
-5kg cylinder gas -Micro-welding instrument -Five inverter batteries and -One Opel-wagon vehicle with Reg. No. JJJ-108HL Lagos.
THREE SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR ARMED ROBBERY/RECOVERY OF TWO BARRETTA PISTOLS.
On 17/12/2022 at about 0230hrs, based on information received from the VIO computerised office Suleja that, about twelve hoodlums armed with different dangerous weapons, attacked and robbed the office of some valuable items such as laptops, handsets, car batteries, and sum cash of money, with the intention of stealing a Mikano power generator there-in.
Upon receipt of this information, Police detectives swung into action and arrested the following suspects in connection with the robbery.
-Samuel Ekemazie of Zuba FCT, Abuja
-John Ezegu of Akwanga, Nassarawa State
-Obiora Godwin of Plateau State
During interrogation, suspects confessed to the crime and mentioned other members of the gang as Chinedu, Johnson, Mustapha, Godwin, Koffi, Black, and one Alhaji who were part of the robbery incident but presently at large.
Further investigations revealed that, the syndicate specializes in vandalizing Mikano generating plants, while John a.k.a yellow and Obiora were later arrested with two barretta pistols and seven rounds of 9mm live ammunition at Akwanga, as Samuel was arrested at the scene.
Effort is ongoing to apprehend other fleeing gang members, as all suspects arrested have been arraigned in court for prosecution.
The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele J. Ayodeji, psc(+) appreciates Nigerlites, members of the public for the confidence they have in the Police Command by giving useful information which led to these achievements. He encourages the good people of the State to continue to support and cooperate with the Police and security agencies towards making our environment more habitable and peaceful
DSP W. A ABIODUN
PPRO
For: Commissioner of Police
Niger State Command
13th January, 2023.