Police Kill Four Bandits, Arrest Seven Suspects In Niger State

The Niger State Police Command says it has neutralised four gunmen in separate operations against suspected bandits and kidnappers in the state.

A statement by the Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun on Friday said seven others were also arrested on vandalism and armed robbery claims.

Abiodun stated that a distress call was received on January 12th around 11:55 pm from Maje village via Nasko Magama Local Government Area (LGA) where several suspected armed bandits were making efforts to invade a residence in the village.

When the suspects’ sighted police tactical teams deployed from Nasko Division, they were reportedly engaged in a gun duel, leading to the neutralisation of one bandit while his AK-49 rifle was recovered from the scene. Others, however, escaped into the forest with bullet injuries.

Also, on January 8th around 12:30 pm, the police acted on a tip-off that some suspected armed bandits who had kidnapped a driver a few days before along Kuka-Babanna Road, New-Bussa Borgu LGA arranged to collect ransom for the release of the driver.

Joint tactical teams of police, military, and local vigilantes were said to have been mobilised and trailed the suspects to a nearby forest where the bandits were engaged in a gun battle during which three hoodlums were neutralised and scores of others escaped with gunshot injuries.

One pump action rifle with four cartridges and two single-barrel guns were recovered.

In another incident on January 9th, around 2:30 am, the police received information from Duma village via Lavun LGA that about four men trespassed into a communication mast site, vandalised, and stole five inverter batteries belonging to the communication organisation.

On receipt of the information, policemen attached to Enagi Division mobilised to the scene and arrested the four suspects who confessed to the crime and claimed that they were invited by a yet-to-be-identified person.

Meanwhile, information from the VIO computerised office, Suleja on January 17th around 2:30 am revealed that about 12 hoodlums armed with different dangerous weapons attacked and robbed the office.

Some of the items stolen were said to include laptops, handsets, car batteries, and money, while the suspects reportedly had the intention of stealing a Mikano power generator therein.

The police arrested three suspects in connection with the robbery. During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to the crime and revealed the names of the alleged accomplices.

