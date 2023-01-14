Oil Discovered In Nasarawa, NNPC To Begin Drilling March – Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, has confirmed the discovery of oil in Nasarawa State.

NNPC disclosed this in a series of tweets on Friday, after a visit to Kyari by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, saying the official spud-in of first oil well in the state will commence in two months.

“Group CEO @nnpclimited @MKKyari announced today that the official spud-in of first oil well in Nasarawa State will commence in March 2023. This, according to @MKKyari, is in continuation of hydrocarbon exploration activities in Nigeria’s inland basins.

“@MKKyari disclosed this while receiving in audience a delegation of prominent Nasarawa State indegenes, led by the State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule at the #NNPCTowers, Abuja, earlier today,” the corporation said.

This comes less than two months after President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in the North-East.

Buhari said the oil exploration at the Kolmani River located between Gombe and Bauchi states had already attracted over $3bn foreign direct investment and will boost Nigeria’s fortunes and earnings.

The project is expected to start with a daily production of about 50,000 barrels of crude oil.

The President had flagged off the spud-In of Kolamani River II in February 2019 three years after he gave directives for the resumption of oil exploration in the northern part of the country.