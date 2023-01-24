Buhari Hails Adefarasin At 60, Commends Efforts In Spreading The Gospel

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the Prelate and Metropolitan Senior Pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, on his 60th birthday.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, joined family members, friends, congregants of House on the Rock and well-wishers in felicitating with their spiritual leader.

“As the Convener and Host of The Experience, an annual gospel concert, turns 60, the President notes the role of the church in infrastructure development, particularly in the health and educational sector,” the statement read.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will continue to bless Adefarasin with good health, strength and wisdom, and remember his family, especially his co-labourer and wife, Ifeanyi.”

He said Adefarasin has dedicated his life to propagating the gospel of Christ, and serving humanity, especially with The Rock Foundation.

According to the Nigerian leader, Adefarasin – the Bible teacher – has expanded in influence and leadership within the country and beyond, with accompanying goodwill, mentoring other preachers and ministers who have sustained the peace and love of Christianity.