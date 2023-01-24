PHOTOS: Buhari Inaugurates Centre For Yoruba Culture In Lagos

Earlier, the President was accompanied by Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat to commission the Blue Rail Line (from Marina to Mile 2).

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated January 24, 2023
Twitter
President Muhammadu Buhari (1st Right) with Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu (2nd Right), during the inauguration of the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos State.

The project is described as part of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Development Project in the state.

Earlier, the President commissioned the Blue Rail Line (from Marina to Mile 2), accompanied by Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu Commission Lagos Blue Rail Line

He also witnessed the signing of the commencement of Phase 2 of the project from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

On Monday, the President inaugurated the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Imota Rice Mill, and Bestaf Lubricant at MRS Holdings Company Limited all located in Lagos.

John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Onikan, Lagos State

 

President Muhammadu Buhari with Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his commissioners during the commissioning of the John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos on January 24th, 2023.

 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; and Lagos State commissioners during the commissioning of the John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos on January 24th, 2023.

 

L-R: Wife of the Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II); Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; and Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, during the commissioning of the John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos on January 24th, 2023.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari (1st Right) with Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu (2nd Right), during the inauguration of the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his commissioners during the commissioning of the John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos on January 24th, 2023.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari with others during the inauguration of the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023.

 

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II); Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare; President Muhammadu Buhari; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; wife of the Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; and others during the commissioning of the John Randle Center for Yoruba Culture and History in Lagos on January 24th, 2023.

In This Article:

More Stories

No related articles found