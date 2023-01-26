Tinubu’s Comments On Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign Not Attack On Buhari – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was not in any way attacking President Muhammadu Buhari in his recent comments about fuel scarcity and naira redesign.

“For the records, Asiwaju Tinubu during the APC campaign rally at Abeokuta on Wednesday, in his statement, did not mention, blame or accuse President Muhammadu Buhari for the current challenges in the country.

“Asiwaju Tinubu was only adverting the government’s attention to the sabotage being carried out by some Fifth Columnists in the system, possibly working in cahoots with the PDP,” the party said in a statement.

At the party’s presidential campaign in the capital, Tinubu alleged that there are attempts by some persons to sabotage his chances of victory in the February 25, 2023 poll.

He said fuel scarcity and the redesign of three naira notes won’t dissuade his supporters from voting for him in the February 25 election.

His comments generated a lot of reactions from different quarters including the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which said the former Lagos State governor was trying to blackmail Buhari over his looming defeat in the election.

But reacting through a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga, the ruling party said Tinubu did not blame Buhari.

The APC also alleged that the PDP is working in cahoots with fifth columnists in the system to inflict avoidable pain on Nigerians for political gain.

“The CBN officials, including Governor Godwin Emefiele, have said many times that enough new Naira notes have been supplied to the banks, yet our people complain that they have not been able to get the new notes,” the statement read in part.

“In recent days, many ATMs are either not working or when working they are dispensing the old notes, just a few days to the January 31 deadline.

“Similarly, Asiwaju Tinubu is aware of the efforts by President Buhari to end the fuel queues, by chairing a 14-man panel. Yet the queues and agony continue.

“For a presidential candidate, who cares about the suffering of our people, he has a duty to warn the government that its efforts to make life better for Nigerians are being sabotaged on several fronts.

“Our presidential candidate only re-echoed what is well known and acknowledged, even by President Buhari himself at different fora: That there are Fifth Columnists in and outside of government who often throw spanners in the works against good intentions and programmes of the government.”