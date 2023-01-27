PDP Fixes Date For Fresh Governorship Primary In Abia

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has slated February the fourth 2023 for a fresh governorship primary for Abia State.

This is according to a statement by the PDP Vice Chairman and Acting Publicity Secretary, Elder Abraham Amah.

This decision is imperative upon Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) directive based on the new Electoral Act on replacement of candidates arising from death and in this case the death of PDP candidate for 2023 Professor Uche Ikonne

All interested aspirants are requested to collect Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP headquarters in Abuja, Elder Abraham said in a statement on Friday.