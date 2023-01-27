Tribunal Ruling Only A Phase In Struggle To Liberate Osun, Says Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar says the sacking of Governor Gboyega Oyetola by the Osun Elections Petition Tribunal is a phase in the struggle to liberate the state.

The tribunal in its judgement on Friday held that the governorship election was characterized by over-voting, adding that after deducting the excessive votes, Gboyega Oyetola’s figures rose to 314, 921, while Adeleke’s came down to 290, 266.

Led by Justice Terste Kume, the tribunal instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Adewusi. It directed that the certificate of return be issued to Oyetola instead.

But in a Friday statement, Atiku said he stands in “solidarity with the good people of Osun State who overwhelmingly voted for the Peoples Democratic Party and gave their mandate to His Excellency Governor Demola Adeleke.

“What has happened at the tribunal today is a phase in the struggle to liberate Osun State and I am sure that at the conclusion of the whole process, the people shall be victorious.

“I, therefore, call on the people of Osun to continue to have faith in their governor elected into office in a popular ballot. This light that has shone on Osun shall never go dim.”