PHOTOS: Buhari To Visit Kano After Ganduje’s U-Turn Over Economic Concerns

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to commission the Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano State on Monday.

This visit follows Governor Umar Ganduje’s appeal to the President on Saturday urging him not to proceed with his scheduled visit to Kano State.

Ganduje said the state was deeply concerned about the hardship principally induced by the ongoing cash swap from old to redesigned notes.

However, hours later, he recanted his position on the premise that the state was prepared to receive him.