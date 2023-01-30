Resident Doctors Suspend Planned Nationwide Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has shelved its plan to embark on an industrial action.

This comes after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the association in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, where it reviewed the progress on their demands.

The doctors had threatened to embark on a nationwide strike earlier this month over the inability of the government to address their demands.

They an upward review of the medical residency training fund, non-payment of outstanding arrears of the new hazard allowance, as well as the non-payment of the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage to some of its members.

READ ALSO: NARD Seeks Intervention Over Abia’s Failure To Pay Doctors’ 25-month Salaries

However, at the end of the NEC meeting, the doctors commended the Federal Government for the timely release of the reviewed circular on the medical residency training fund.

The committee also hailed the Minister of Labour and Employment for the other steps taken to upscale the welfare of its members

The doctors however asked that the Federal Government to pay all other outstanding arrears owed its members.

They also appealed to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to prevail on the governors of Abia, Ekiti, Imo, and Ondo states, whom according to them are still owing salaries of their members ranging from three months to 25 months.