Atiku Bemoans Downgrade Of Nigeria’s Credit Rating, Promises Improvement

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed disapproval of the recent downgrade of Nigeria’s credit rating by Moody’s Investors Service.

With the global credit agency downgrading the country’s foreign debt for the second time in just over three months, the credit rating which was released on Friday marks the lowest Nigeria has received since 2006.

Atiku, in a series of tweets on Monday, said Moody’s took account of the government’s inability to curtail its addiction to deficit financing and its appetite for more funds from the Central Bank’s Ways and Means.

“Late last week, Moody’s Investors Service (The Moody’s) sadly, but not unexpectedly, downgraded the Nigerian Government’s Credit Rating from B3 to Caa1. This is a very significant downgrade,” he wrote.

“Moody’s notes the FGN’s deteriorating fiscal and debt position and its lack of capacity to respond to same; it notes the ‘exacerbating policy trading-off’ between debt servicing and the financing of critical sectors, including education, health, and other social programmes.”

Late last week, Moody’s Investors Service (The Moody’s) sadly, but not unexpectedly, downgraded the Nigerian Government’s Credit Rating from B3 to Caa1. This is a very significant downgrade. https://t.co/zsz2KT6iYZ — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 30, 2023

The former Vice President described the observations as a direct indictment of the country’s political leadership for what he said is its failures in the management of our fiscal resources.

According to him, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government lacks the critical competencies to initiate and implement innovative solutions to our problems and deliver on their mandate with the desired impact.

“If given the opportunity to lead the country, I will act differently and change the economic direction of Nigeria for the better. I will undertake far-reaching fiscal restructuring to improve liquidity and the management of our fiscal resources.

“Among others, I will undertake an immediate review of government spending with a view to eliminating all leakages arising from subsidy payments.

READ ALSO: How I Rescued Atiku From Obasanjo – Tinubu

“Second, I will stop all fiscal support to ailing and under-performing State-Owned enterprises.

“Third, I will take steps to improve spending efficiency by gradual reduction of government recurrent expenditures,” he said.

Atiku also promised to undertake a review of government procurement processes to ensure value-for-money and eliminate all leakages.

He added that he would focus on non-debt financing by promoting a private sector-led Infrastructure Development Fund for the financing and delivery of key infrastructure projects.