‘A Victory For All:’ Lawan Hails Supreme Court Ruling

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has hailed the Supreme Court judgement that affirmed him as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe North, describing it as a symbol of victory.

“The Supreme Court Judgement of today on the disputed All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North Senatorial ticket in the February 25th National Assembly is a victory for all APC in Yobe, generally for APC across the country and for democracy,” he said hours after the Apex Court delivered the judgement which ultimately sacked Bashir Machina as the party’s candidate.

“What happened was democracy at work. The lower courts gave their various judgements and then the Supreme Court gave the final judgement.

“I want to commend the Supreme Court and in fact the judiciary generally for delivering this kind of judgement to strengthen our democracy.”

As far as he is concerned, Monday’s victory would not have been possible without the support of APC which took the matter to court.

“Actually, I didn’t, as an individual, go to the Supreme Court to seek redress. But my party and the people of Yobe North and Yobe State generally and many political associates and well-wishers and supporters across the country who showed interest did,” the lawmaker added.

“So today, this victory is for all of us involved. I am the symbol but the victory is for our party, the APC and for democracy. I want to thank all my colleagues for their support, love, and partnership. I recommit myself to ensuring that the leadership of the Senate will continue to lead very well, and will always be appreciative of our colleagues who have given us the mandate to lead the ninth Senate.

“Now, we will be looking at the 25th of February when the Presidential and National Assembly elections will take place. By the Grace of God, Nigeria will vote for APC once again.”