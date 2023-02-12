Governor Buni Escapes Attack At APC Rally

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has escaped an attack by thugs at All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal rally at Gashua, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area.

The APC supporters who converged for a zonal rally at Gashua play ground in their thousands chanted “Ba ma son Mai Mala Buni” meaning we do not want Mai Mala Buni.

The pandemonium started when the Governor was about hand to over APC flags to candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections and suddenly the thugs started throwing sands and objects.

The governor had to be whisked away with the help of his security aides.

READ ALSO: General Overseer, Theology Student Arrested Over Dubai-Bound Meth, Skunk

Earlier, the Senate President Ahmed Lawan who spoke in Hausa language thanked his Supporters for standing behind him while representing them at the National Assembly.

The unhealthy situation forced the Governor and his supporters to un-ceremonially to find their way back to Damaturu the state capital.