PDP G5 Not Dead, Will Act On Feb 25 – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike says the G5 or Integrity Group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not running out of steam, adding that the group will act out its plan in the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

He spoke on Tuesday during the party’s governorship campaign in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

“They said G5 is dead. What is their problem? Why are they concerned?” Wike queried as he addressed PDP supporters decked up in party paraphernalia.

The G5 is made up of five aggrieved governors of the PDP in southern Nigeria including Wike, Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The five governor have been consistent in their demand that Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman as a precondition for them to support the presidential ambition of the party’s flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Of late, the five governors known to embark on foreign trips together and solidarity campaigns in their states have not been seen together in public. The development fueled speculations that their alliance is of no effect any more.

However, Wike on Tuesday said the G5 will act on the D-day come next week.

“They don’t know there is a time to talk and there is a time to take action in politics. The action is on February 25. They can’t know our plans even if they push us. The more you look, the less you see,” he said.

“None of the vultures can withstand me and talk. Nobody can sell Rivers State for a pot of porridge.”

On the cancellation of the presidential rally of Atiku in Rivers, the governor said the PDP at the centre has never loved the state in the first place.

Wike said, “When they said they cancelled the rally, it is a lie; they don’t want to tell us that they can’t mobilise. In any case, PDP hasn’t told us that they love Rivers State.

“We had a problem here; heavy flood that occupied our houses. Did anybody whether the PDP (presidential) candidate or any leadership of the party, did they come to sympathise with us? But they went to Bayelsa, went to Delta. They showed us they don’t love us. No problem but our destiny is in our hands. Nobody can force us to anything.”

The former minister said the excuse of insecurity tendered by Atiku’s team for the cancellation of the rally is not tenable. Wike argued that the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso both campaign in Rivers and they were not attacked.

“Peter Obi came, I gave him vehicles, he campaigned and left, nothing happened to him. Kwankwaso came here, I gave him vehicles, he campaigned and nothing happened to him. APC has applied and I have given them stadium; if them want vehicles from me, I will give them. But your party (PDP) said there is insecurity in Rivers,” he said.