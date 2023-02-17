El-Rufai’s Comment On Naira Swap Is Treasonable, Says Datti 

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Datti Baba-Ahmed says Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s comment on the naira swap is treasonable.

The Kaduna State Governor in a state broadcast on Thursday claimed the old N1,000 and N500 are still legal tenders in the state, faulting President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to re-introduce just the old N200 banknote as part of measures to curb the cash crunch in the country.

But speaking during a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the LP vice presidential candidate faulted the governor’s comment, saying it amounts to treason and wonders why the presidency is silent

He argued that there is only one authority in Nigeria which is the President and wonders how a sub-national can counter the directive of the President.