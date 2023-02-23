2023 Election: Buhari Lands Daura, Katsina State For Polls 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived in Daura, his hometown, Katsina State ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The presidential jet touched ground at the Umaru Musa Yar’adua Airport at exactly 4:41 pm, ten minutes after which the jet was opened for the President and his entourage to come down and proceed to Daura on a white helicopter.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, some members of his cabinet comprising the State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar; Commissioner of Health, Engineer Yakubu Nuhu Danja as well as heads of various security agencies were on the ground to welcome the number one citizen.

Politicians, businessmen, and other senior civil servants were also on the ground to welcome the President.

The President is expected to cast his vote in Saturday’s presidential elections at the Sarkin Yara (A) Ward, consisting of fifteen (15) polling units, in Daura Local Government Area, Katsina State.