Alec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty To ‘Rust’ Manslaughter

The US actor had been expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, but made an administrative filing waiving that right and entering his plea.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated February 23, 2023
Twitter
This handout file image courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office released April 25, 2022, and part of the investigative files, shows actor Alec Baldwin being processed after the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Photo by – / Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office / AFP)

 

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Thursday to manslaughter over the death of a cinematographer who was shot on the set of low-budget Western “Rust.”

The US actor had been expected to make his first court appearance on Friday, but made an administrative filing waiving that right and entering his plea.

Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 during rehearsals for the film in New Mexico when it discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

READ ALSO: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years In LA Rape Case

Director Joel Souza was wounded in the incident.

Both Baldwin and the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapon on set, face two alternative counts of voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors often level alternative charges because it increases the likelihood of a conviction, giving a jury greater scope to return a guilty verdict.

More Stories