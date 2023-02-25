INEC Declares One-Day Extension Of Voting In Cross River

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said voting will be extended till Sunday in some polling units in Cross River State.

The INEC’s Head of Department (HOD), Voter Education and Publicity, Anthonia Nwobi, said this in a statement issued on Saturday on behalf of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the extension period of voting for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections to Sunday February 26, 2023 in Polling Units in Cross River State that election did not take place on Saturday 25 February, 2023 including Polling Units and Wards in Bakassi Local Government Area; Dayspring 1 & 2, Qua Island.

READ ALSO: ICPC Nabs Nine For Vote Buying In Osun, Ondo, Others

“Voting in the affected areas will resume by 8 am till 12.00pm on Sunday February 26, 2023. All Stakeholders including Members of Political Parties, Interagency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), Observers, Press, INEC Staff and Adhoc Personnel for 2023 general elections etc should be guided accordingly.”

Nwobi urged all affected eligible voters to use the opportunity to come out and cast their votes.

“The Commission also wishes to re-assure all eligible voters of her resolution that no registered voter will be disenfranchised in the 2023 general election,” INEC added.