ICPC Nabs Nine For Vote Buying In Osun, Ondo, Others 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) says it has arrested nine persons for vote buying.

In a statement on Saturday, the Commission said the alleged vote buyers were arrested in Osun, Ondo, Borno, Akwa Ibom, and Sokoto states during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

“Four vote buyers were arrested by the Osun State Office of the ICPC, two persons were arrested by the Sokoto State Office while one person each was arrested by the Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Borno Offices of the anti-graft agency,” the statement read in part.

It added that the four vote buyers arrested in Osun State are Adewale Teslim, 32 years; Yemi Adebiyi, 42 years; Shake Idris, 36 years; and Emiola Joseph Oluwole, 69 years.

The suspects, who are in Osun State Office custody, were found with documents containing lists of names, phone numbers, and account details of voters during the election in the state, according to the Commission.