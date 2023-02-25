Violence: Situation Now Normal In Lagos, Says INEC Chair

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the situation in Lagos has been “normalised” and voting has taken place in the affected polling units where thugs disrupted the electoral process.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu made the disclosure during a briefing on Saturday afternoon.

“In Lagos, we have been closely following the situation in Okota, Mafoluku, Oshodi and Elegushi. We have been able to normalise the situation in these places including Ikate where voting is ongoing,” he said.

“So, we keep our eyes on the processes and in the areas that I have mentioned.”

Channels Television had reported that thugs disrupted the voting process in Elegushi, Ikate and other parts of Lagos on Saturday. The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, said some arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Addressing reporters on Saturday, the INEC chief stated that the commission has again met with security agencies like the Nigeria Police Force, amongst others to strengthen security at polling units where violence was recorded on February 25 ahead of the March 11 governorship and state assemblies’ polls.

Yakubu also said the election in the Esan and Igueben federal constituency in Edo State has been postponed to March 11 due to the omission of the logo of a party on ballot papers.

The electoral chief further announced the suspension of presidential and National Assembly elections in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital over electoral violence and the absence of voting materials. He said the election in the state capital will hold on Sunday.