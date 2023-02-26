Atiku Defeats Tinubu, Obi At Tambuwal’s Polling Unit

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has won in the polling unit of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Results from polling unit 033 stationed at the Government Girls Day Secondary School, Tambuwal, showed that Atiku scored 250 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, got 44 votes.

Similarly, results of the Senatorial and House of Representatives elections showed that the PDP scored 252 and 247 votes respectively as against 45 and 48 votes scored by the APC.

Tambuwal, who is the Director General of the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, is contesting the Sokoto-South Senatorial seat in the election.