2023 Elections: Obi Clears Port Harcourt LG With 62,450 Votes

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last Saturday’s presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, swept the votes in Port Harcourt LGA of Rivers State.

Obi won the Port Harcourt LG with 62,450 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 7,203 votes and the All Progressives Congress (APC) 5,562 votes.

There were reports of some agents trying to foment trouble, however, in the end, the returning officer, a lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Omiete Olulu Briggs, was able to declare the result which is a huge boost for the LP.

For some within the LGA the result was not palatable and after the pronouncement these individuals began to react in a rather harsh manner but for the timely intervention of the police, the issue might have degenerated to full scale violence.