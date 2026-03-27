Political Realignments And Battle For 2027

The winds of Nigeria’s politics are no longer predictable. What once seemed like a steady drift towards the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has transformed into a swirling gale of defections cutting across party lines, leaving uncertainty — and opportunity — in its wake ahead of the 2027 general elections.

From state capitals to the National Assembly, politicians are switching camps, not just in search of power, but in what appears to be a deeper recalibration of alliances. Reports in recent months show a pattern: defections are no longer unidirectional; they are multidirectional.

Reports show a significant wave of defections by serving governors, particularly from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as at least one notable move to the Accord Party.

One of the most prominent cases is Siminalayi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, who defected from the PDP to the APC in December 2025. Announcing his decision at a stakeholders’ meeting, Fubara tied his move directly to political survival and alignment with the presidency.

“We have every reason… our only thank-you to Mr President is to support him… we are moving to APC,” he said, stressing that supporting President Bola Tinubu required full identification with the ruling party.

In Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori also led a sweeping defection of the PDP structure to the APC, a move described as unprecedented in the South-South. At the official reception, Oborevwori framed the decision as strategic rather than opportunistic.

“What you have seen here today is a movement, not a defection,” he said, adding that the switch followed wide consultations and was driven by the need to act in the state’s best interest.

Governors such as Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) moved from the PDP to the APC, underscoring what analysts describe as a broad realignment ahead of 2027.

Beyond the APC, there have also been defections to smaller opposition platforms. A notable example is Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, who resigned from the PDP and joined the Accord Party. His move reflects a diversification of political destinations as politicians explore alternatives outside both the ruling party and the traditional opposition.

In Zamfara State last week, the political tide followed a familiar script when the state, led by Governor Dauda Lawal, aligned with the APC. Yet, even within that shift, cracks emerged. Wadatau Madawaki, former Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, chose a different path, resigning his position rather than follow the new direction.

“I only resigned because the governor is joining the APC. I’m a PDP member; I’ve never been an APC, and I’m not ready to be an APC member,” he told Channels Television.

His stance reflects a countercurrent to the dominant narrative — one where political actors are resisting the pull of the ruling party and instead doubling down on their affiliations.

That countercurrent is gaining visibility in the South-East. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, formally aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signalling a strategic repositioning that has drawn national attention.

Speaking during his registration in Anambra State, Obi downplayed party labels in the coming electoral cycle.

“The next election will not be about political parties; it will be a case of Nigerians against bad leadership,” he said.

His move underscores a broader shift among opposition figures seeking viable platforms outside traditional party structures. A similar decision came from former Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, who exited the APC after years of association.

“The decision, though difficult, has become necessary after a deep personal reflection on my political journey with the party. I sincerely feel it is time for me to explore new paths,” Madumere said in his resignation letter.

“It is my utmost desire and expectation that we all continue to maintain the cordial relationship that we have built over the years in our collective desire to build a better Nigeria,” he added.

Inside the National Assembly, the defections have been even more consequential. Channels Television reports that a bloc of senators abandoned their parties for the ADC, citing internal crises, particularly within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

When one of the defection letters was read on the Senate floor by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the reasons were stark: “The persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, litigations, and divisions within the party at various levels have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue my active participation and commitment as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The ongoing conflicts have unfortunately weakened the unity and direction that once defined the party.”

The ripple effects extended to the House of Representatives, where lawmakers also switched allegiance, further strengthening the ADC’s growing profile.

The lawmakers who have changed political identity include Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto South), Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo (Nasarawa South), and Lawal Adamu Usman (Kaduna Central)—citing the persistent internal friction within the PDP as their reason for leaving.

For former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the defections represent a statement about democratic balance rather than mere political survival.

“At a time when many are being coerced into the ruling party, their decision to stand with the opposition is a powerful statement of courage, conviction, and commitment to national interest,” he said.

“Democracy without credible opposition is democracy in name only,” he added, arguing that the lawmakers’ decisions would strengthen accountability and governance.

Political analysts featured on Channels Television programmes have linked the surge in defections to internal discontent within major parties, especially the PDP, as well as the search for more competitive platforms ahead of 2027.

As the election cycle approaches, the pattern suggests a departure from the traditional one-way migration towards the ruling party. Instead, Nigeria’s political space is witnessing a complex web of movements — driven by ambition, ideology, and survival.

For voters, the stakes are rising alongside the uncertainty. The defections may be strategic for politicians, but their ultimate test will be whether they translate into better governance.

For now, one thing is clear: the gale is far from over.