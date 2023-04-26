10th National Assembly: Arewa Group Kicks Against Zoning Of Senate Presidency

Ahead of the inauguration of the tenth National Assembly in June, a northern based group, Arewa Initiative for Good Governance has kicked against the zoning of the Senate Presidency to a particular region or religion, saying that what should determine the next President of the Senate is character and, competence.

The group also notes that the unity and peace of the country especially in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections largely depends on the National Assembly and its leadership that will be saddled with the responsibility of leading the healing process and rebuilding the mutual trust among various aggrieved divides across the country.

Against this backdrop, the Arewa Initiative for Good Governance said it has endorsed the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa as the next Senate President , describing him as the best among equals to lead the tenth National Assembly.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, the convener of the group, Salisu Tanko and its spokesman, Al- Bab Abdullahi, say the present polarization of the country along ethnic and religious lines during the general elections, therefore requires a vibrant National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Musa to be able reunite the country.

The group also asserted that some of the northern Senators jostling for the position of the Senate President are only interested in their future political gains, and not based on patriotic desire to restore peace and development in the country.

The group therefore appealed to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to allow the elected lawmakers to choose the best among themselves that will lead them , rather than zoning the position of the Senate President to a particular region.