Diri’s PDP Exit Is Commendable, No One Wants To Remain On A Sinking Ship — APC Chieftain

The Bayelsa State Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Coronation Tokpo, has described Governor Douye Diri’s resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a commendable and strategic decision.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief, on Wednesday, Tokpo said Diri’s decision did not come as a surprise, noting that “the PDP is a sinking ship, and no one wants to commit suicide by staying in a ship that is sinking.”

According to him, the first reason for the governor’s move is the declining state of the PDP, while the second is the need for Bayelsa to align with the federal government for greater developmental benefits.

“The state has to be in sync with the centre because Bayelsa State is already benefiting significantly from President Tinubu’s administration. In the thinking of ordinary Bayelsans, it will do the state better if we link with the centre under the same party,” he said.

Tokpo explained that while the federal government has continued to deliver projects in opposition states, aligning with the ruling party would further accelerate development.

“The federal government awarded the second phase of the Nembe–Brass Road, and over ₦30 billion has been released for the construction of the roads and bridges that lead to Brass Island.

“We have also seen significant improvement on the East–West Road under President Bola Tinubu. It is obvious to every Bayelsan that if we link with the centre under the same party platform, Bayelsa State will benefit much more,” he said.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Gov Douye Diri Dumps PDP

He added that the APC in the state was yet to receive formal communication from Governor Diri but expressed optimism that his defection would be finalized soon.

“The leadership of the party in the state has not received communication from the governor to join us. We are expecting that in the next few days, the communication will come, and we are willing and ready to receive him. We are certain he will join our party,” Tokpo stated.

His comments come in the wake of Diri’s resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party. The governor announced his decision at the executive chamber of the Bayelsa State Government House on Wednesday.

“After extensive consultations, today, October 15, 2025, I wish to notify you that, in keeping with extant protocols, I, Governor Douye Diri, do hereby resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he declared, without disclosing his next political move.

He said his decision was for an obvious reason, but did not state the reason or the political party to which he will be moving.

“After extensive consultations, today, October 15, 2025, I wish to notify you that, in keeping with the extant protocols, I, Governor Douye Diri, do hereby resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party,” he announced