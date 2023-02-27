2023 Elections: Observers Express Concern Over Violence Encountered

Election Observers from The international republican institute and the national democratic institute have expressed concerns over the violence that erupted in some parts of the country during the just concluded elections .

Leader of the NDI/IRI election observer group, Dr Joyce Banda who was speaking at a news conference in Abuja notes that while the signing of the peace accord offered the presidential aspirants the opportunity to caution their supporters, it failed to achieve the aim .

The group states that the election fell short of its expectation owing to lack of adequate logistics and political violence amongst others.

The European Union observer mission on their part are noting concerns of vote buying, violence and delay in the deployment and commencement of the elections .

The E.U chief election observer, Barry Andrews also shares concerns of lack of transparency by the independent national electoral commission over its delay to upload results on its portal promptly

The election observer group also expressed concerns over the inability of some eligible voters to perform their civic duties owing to cash crunch and fuel shortages.