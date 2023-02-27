2023 Elections: Peter Obi Wins Enugu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has won Enugu State in the presidential election which took place on Saturday.

According to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission collation officer in the state, Prof. Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, Obi scored 428,640 to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress. (APC).

Atiku polled 15,749 to come second behind of in the state, while Tinubu polled 4,772 to come third. New Nigerian Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso came third with 1808.

Igwe said that a total of 482,990 voters were accredited out of the 2,112,793 registered voters in the state. The number of valid votes according to the collation officer is 456,424 while rejected votes were 12,467.