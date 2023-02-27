2023 Elections: Police Arrest Lecturer In Possession Of 17 BVAS Machines

Police on Sunday arrested a middle-aged man named Gabriel Agabi, over alleged impersonation and being in possession of 17 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices not programmed for the ward where he was apprehended.

Mr Agabi, who wore an INEC reflective jacket, was arrested at the collation centre in Okpoma, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River by the security operatives.

The alleged impostor who claimed to be a lecturer in the philosophy department of the University of Calabar, is said to have made some confessions and has been taken by the police to the Ogoja Area Command for further investigation by the CID unit.

Agabi who hails from Ugoro in Bekwarra Local Government Area of the state, is said to have impersonated the INEC collation officer for Yache ward in Yala Local Government Area of the state, Dominic Abakedi.