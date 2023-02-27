2023 Elections: Umahi Declared Senator-Elect For Ebonyi South

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has officially declared Governor David Nweze Umahi winner of the contest to represent Ebonyi South Senatorial zone in the Nigerian senate next legislative tenure.

Declaring the result in Afikpo, headquarters of the zone, Prof. Augustine Ogugua Egwu of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, the returning officer announced that Umahi polled majority of the votes to beat nine other contestants.

Umahi who ran on the platform of the APC polled 28,378 votes to defeat his closest challenger from the Labour Party Mr Linus Okorie, who garnered a total 25,496 votes while Senator Michael Amannachi of the PDP and incumbent Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial zone got 23,092 votes.

Professor Egwu noted that Umahi having satisfied all the requirements of the law is declared winner of the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat and Senator-Elect.