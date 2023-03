Peter Obi Wins Bola Tinubu’s State, Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has defeated his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in the February 25 poll in Lagos State.

Obi polled 582,454 votes to trounce the former Lagos State governor who scored 572,606 votes.

Lagos is the base of who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007. Obi also defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Kwankwaso polled 8,442 while Atiku polled 75,750.

Though Tinubu won 11 local government areas in the state Obi won the overall votes in the state, with a landslide victory in nine powerful local governments with numerical strength including Alimosho, Ojo and Oshodi-Isolo, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, amongst others.

The accredited votes in the state are 1,347,452, the total valid votes are 1,271,451, rejected votes 64,278 and the total votes cast 1,335,729.

Of the 87, 209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected nationwide for the election, 6,214,970 PVCs were collected in Lagos. This is closely followed by Kano with 5,594,193, and Kaduna with 4,164, 473.

See full results:

1. LAGOS MAINLAND LG ( LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 250616

APC 20030

LP 18, 698

NNPP 257

PDP 3005

Total valid votes 43143

Rejected votes 2204

Total vote cast 45,347

Acredited voters 45686

2. IKORODU LG

Accredited voters 90539

APC 50353

LP 28951

NNPP 400

PDP 4508

Valid votes 86647

Rejected votes 3892

Total votes cast 90539

3. EPE LG

REGISTERD VOTERS 160361

ACCREDITED VOTERS 30683

APC 19867

LP 3497

NNPP 76

PDP 5221

VALID VOTES 29222

REJECTED VOTES 1356

TOTAL VOTES CAST30578

4. LAGOS ISLAND LG

REGD VOTERS 200048

ACCREDITED VOTERS 34989

APC 27760

LP 3058

NNPP 79

PDP 2521

VALID VOTES 33886

REJECTED 1052

TOTAL CAST 34938

5. IBEJU LEKKI LG (LAGOS STATE)

ACCREDITED VOTERS 29808

APC 14685

LP 10410

NNPP 104

PDP 2329

TOTAL VALID VOTES 28034

REJECTED VOTES 1725

VOTE CAST 29759

6. IKEJA LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 322600

ACCREDITED VOTERS 57530

APC 21276

LP 30004

NNPP 337

PDP 2280

TOTAL VALID VOTES 55062

REJECTED VOTES 2468

TOTAL VOTES CAST 57530

7. BADAGRY LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 227518

ACCREDITED VOTERS 53939

APC 31903

LP 10956

NNPP 153

PDP 6024

TOTAL VALID VOTES 50618

REJECTED VOTES 2952

TOTAL VOTES CAST 53570

8. AGEGE LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 365889

ACCREDITED VOTERS 53858

APC 29568

LP 13270

NNPP 1513

PDP 4498

TOTAL VALID VOTES 50892

REJECTED VOTES 2923

TOTAL VOTES CAST 53815

9. SHOMOLU LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 316752

ACCREDITED VOTERS 64348

APC 27879

LP 28936

NNPP 476

PDP 3449

TOTAL VALID VOTES 62003

REJECTED VOTES 2273

TOTAL VOTES CAST 64276

10. KOSOFE LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 474772

ACCREDITED VOTERS 94838

APC 36883

LP 46554

NNPP 902

PDP 4058

TOTAL VALID VOTES 90374

REJECTED VOTES 4098

TOTAL VOTES CAST 94486

11. AMUWO ODOFIN LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 325230

ACCREDITED VOTERS 75489

APC 13318

LP 55547

NNPP 330

PDP 2383

TOTAL VALID VOTES 73007

REJECTED VOTES 2397

TOTAL VOTES CAST 75404

12. ETI-OSA LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 369319

ACCREDITED VOTERS 65855

APC 15317

LP 42388

NNPP 381

PDP 3369

TOTAL VALID VOTES 62617

REJECTED VOTES 3152

TOTAL VOTES CAST 65769

13. IFAKO IJAYE LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 395371

ACCREDITED VOTERS 64304

APC 30756

LP 25437

NNPP 232

PDP 3258

TOTAL VALID VOTES 61506

REJECTED VOTES 2573

TOTAL VOTES CAST 64079

14. SURULERE LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 377131

ACCREDITED VOTERS 85675

APC 39002

LP 36923

NNPP 442

PDP 2651

TOTAL VALID VOTES 81009

REJECTED VOTES 4194

TOTAL VOTES CAST 85203

15. APAPA LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 112030

ACCREDITED VOTERS 29363

APC 15471

LP 7566

NNPP 338

PDP 2997

TOTAL VALID VOTES 27212

REJECTED VOTES 2151

TOTAL VOTES CAST 29363

16. AJEROMI IFELODUN LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 433120

ACCREDITED VOTERS 78947

APC 25938

LP 35663

NNPP 436

PDP 4680

TOTAL VALID VOTES 68590

REJECTED VOTES 4388

TOTAL VOTES CAST 72978

17. OSHODI – ISOLO LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 461102

ACCREDITED VOTERS 88623

APC 27181

LP 51020

NNPP 414

PDP 3139

TOTAL VALID VOTES 83376

REJECTED VOTES 4064

TOTAL VOTES CAST 87440

18. ALIMOSHO LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 855724

ACCREDITED VOTERS 158209

APC 62909

LP 71327

NNPP 701

PDP 8201

TOTAL VALID VOTES 147870

REJECTED VOTES 10339

TOTAL VOTES CAST 158209

19. OJOO LG (LAGOS STATE)

REGD VOTERS 401798

ACCREDITED VOTERS 70494

APC 20603

LP 38859

NNPP 462

PDP 3701

TOTAL VALID VOTES 65168

REJECTED VOTES 3364

TOTAL VOTES CAST 6832

20. MUSHIN LG (LAGOS STATE) (AS REPRESENTED ON MONDAY)

REGD VOTERS 406132

ACCREDITED VOTERS 73975

APC 41907

LP 23390

NNPP 410

PDP 3478

TOTAL VALID VOTES 71215

REJECTED VOTES 2713

TOTAL VOTES CAST 73928

LAGOS STATE TOTAL VOTES

ACCREDITED VOTERS 1,347,452

APC 572,606

LP 582,454

NNPP 8,442

PDP 75,750

TOTAL VALID VOTES 1,271,451

REJECTED VOTES 64,278

TOTAL VOTES CAST 1,335,729