PDP Wins Niger South Senatorial Seat

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Peter Jiya Ndalikali of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Niger South (Zone A) Senatorial District Election.

Prof. Abubakar Muhammad-Bitagi, Niger South Senatorial District Returning Officer, announced on Monday that Peter Jiya secured the seat with 100,498 votes.

He said that Jiya beat his closest opponent, Bima Enagi of the All Progressive Party (APC), who got 97,453 votes.

“That Mr Peter Ndalikali of PDP has won the senatorial election held on 25th day of February, 2023 and has certified the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Muhammad-Bitagi said.

Channels Television reports that the Niger South Senatorial District comprises Bida, Lavun, Edati, Mokwa, Gbako, Katcha, Agaie and Lapai Local Government Areas.