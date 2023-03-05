Gunmen Shoot Traditional Ruler Dead In Kano

Gunmen on Sunday shot dead the head of Maigari village in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of Kano State, Dahiru Abba.

The victim was killed in the early hours of Sunday.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed the incident to Channels Television during an interview.

READ ALSO: Bandits Attack Local Govt HQ In Zamfara, Kill DPO, Two Others

The Chairman of Rimin Gado Local Government, Barrister Munir Dahiru Maigari, who is the son of the late traditional ruler, said the gunmen broke into his father’s residence around 2am, assaulted him and then opened fire.

He expressed shock and sadness at the loss of his father, stating that the family is still trying to come to terms with what has happened.

“We cannot say anything regarding the cause of what happened for now, but he is dead, and we pray for God’s mercy on his soul,” Maigari stated.

The late Dahiru Abba was a highly respected traditional ruler in the area, and his death sent shock waves throughout the community.

The police have not yet disclosed any information regarding possible suspects or motives for the attack, but investigations are said to be ongoing.

Meanwhile, preparations are being made for the burial ceremony, which is scheduled to take place at his residence in Maigari village on Sunday.

The community is expected to come out in large numbers to pay their respects and mourn the loss of their beloved leader.