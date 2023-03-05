‘I Deeply Appreciate’:Tinubu Thanks World Leaders, Others For Congratulatory Messages

President-elect Bola Tinubu has thanked world leaders, groups, and individuals for the flurry of congratulatory messages since his victory at the February 25th polls.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi, and others in the keenly-contested election which have triggered a wave of congratulatory messages from far and wide.

In an appreciation post, the former Lagos State governor said the torrent of congratulatory messages since his declaration has been “overwhelming”.

— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) March 5, 2023

“I deeply appreciate the congratulatory messages that have come in from friends and well-wishers from home and abroad,” he began in a tweet Sunday.

“The messages of goodwill and solidarity have been so overwhelming for me to mention you all by name. I am particularly grateful to many world leaders from our African neighbours, our friends in The Commonwealth, and from other parts of the world who welcomed my election with heartwarming messages.

“This a good time to believe in the Nigerian dream; a good time to believe in our renewed hope. The Nigerian eagle shall fly high.”