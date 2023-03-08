IN PHOTOS: INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Reps-Elect

INEC issued the certificates to the members-elect in a ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja on Wednesday. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated March 8, 2023
The development came a day after INEC did same for Senators-elect.

 

