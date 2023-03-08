IN PHOTOS: INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Reps-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to members-elect of the House of Representatives.
INEC issued the certificates to them in a ceremony at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja on Wednesday.
The event came a day after the electoral umpire did the same for senators-elect.
Ongoing…
Presentation of Certificates of Return to House of Representatives-Elect at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.#NigeriaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/gOCZLHKUPe
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) March 8, 2023
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ELECTION HELD ON 25TH FEBRUARY 2023.
List of Members-Elect of the House of Representatives #NigeriaDecides2023 pic.twitter.com/7dJS8jo60G
— INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) March 7, 2023