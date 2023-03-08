PHOTOS: LP’s Rhodes-Vivour Visits Burnt Lagos Market, Donates N15m

The candidate of the Labour Party in the March 11 governorship election in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has visited the Akere Spare Parts Market in the Ajegunle area of the state where fire razed some shops on Wednesday.

Sympathizing with the victims of the fire incident, Rhodes-Vivour made a pledged of fifteen million naira to the victims as well as rebuilding the market to international standards if he is elected into office.

In a post he made on Twitter handle immediately after his visit to the market, GRV as he is popularly called said he was in the market to assess the damage done by the fire.

“I am on the ground in Akere Market, Ifelodun to assess the damage done by a fire allegedly set by an arsonist & political thugs. This is most unfortunate. Our politics should be about ideas, not violence. Ajegunle people, do not be intimidated. We will rebuild together,” his post read.

See some picture accompanying his Twitter post below: